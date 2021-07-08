Britain to announce date to open up for fully vaccinated travelers

A date for fully vaccinated holiday makers to be able to arrive England from amber listed location without self isolating would on Thursday be announced.

The policy could come into effect as early as July 19, boosting demand for summer holidays to destinations such as mainland Spain, France and Italy.

Ministers will meet on Thursday to agree on the policy, which will be announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

People arriving in Britain from amber locations must currently self-isolate at home for 10 days, making holidays in those locations unviable for many.

The government confirmed last month it intended to lift the quarantine requirement for people who have had both doses of a Coronavirus vaccine this summer.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, advised consumers to “lock in deals’’ before prices go up as “the Government is likely to announce a vaccine dividend for the fully-jabbed from July 19’’.

EasyJet commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 Britons who have had at least one dose of a vaccine, or intend to get vaccinated.

The survey indicated that 63 per cent believe the government has not moved quickly enough to open up travel for those who are double vaccinated.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren commented: “For too long, Brits have been uncertain of when they can enjoy the same travel freedoms afforded by their jab as those in Europe.

“This is in spite of the huge success of our vaccination programme which has now successfully, fully vaccinated around two thirds of UK adults.

“News on when quarantine will be removed for the double jabbed travelling from amber countries can’t come soon enough.’’

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair warned that confusion reigns in international travel.

A report published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change stated that there were still significant differences between countries on what vaccines are accepted, testing regimes, and documentation to prove vaccine or testing status.

Blair said: “the global confusion on travel requires a global solution.

“The recommendations in this paper call on the WHO to take on an expanded role in bringing uniformity to these areas of vaccines, testing and travel credentials.”(dpa/NAN)