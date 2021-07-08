Examination malpractices: Kogi Poly expels 27 students

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has approved the dismissal of 27 students of the institution for their involvement in cheating and various examination offences.

The board also approved the request of the Federal University, Lokoja, FUL, to establish a study centre on its campus.

These were part of decisions taken at it’s meeting on Tuesday, 6th July according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocols, Mrs Uredo Omale.

Among the students expelled was Adeyemi Michael Seun, with Matric Number 2019/ND/ARC/011 from the Department of Architectural Technology, who was found in possession of a text book relevant to the examination in question.

The duo of Mr. Mohammed Iliasu Maikudi from Public Administration Department with Matric Number 2018/HND/PAD/769 and Kadiri Samson (2017/ND/OTM/034), from the Department of Office Technology and Management,

were also expelled for hiring mercenaries to write examinations for them.

Omale said the Board is in the process of withdrawing Certificates of their accomplices; Mr. Oladimeji Emmanuel and Mr. Ekeono Oluwaseyi, who are former students of the institution for unworthy actions that portrayed the Polytechnic in bad light.

“24 other students expelled were from the School of Management Studies with varied offenses related to examination malpractices.

“Details of the affected students including the three mentioned above are as follows:

1. IBIKUNLE ABIKE ABIODUN – 2019/ND/BUS/1014

2. DAUDA LUKMAN – 2019/ND/BUS/1114.

3. TOLUHI PETRA AYOOLA – 2019/ND/LIS/067

4. FRIDAY ANOSE – 2019/ND/ACCT/969

5. USMAN AWWAL – 2018/ND/ACCT/334

6. IBRAHIM IKO-OJO – 2019/ND/BUS/864

7. YAHAYA HUSSEINI – 2019/ND/BUS/947

8. YAKUBU ALIYU – 2019/ND/BUS/1089

9. MOSES ABIMIKU – 2019/ND/BUS/1296

10. JOEL EMMANUEL OLORUNFEMI – 2019/ND/BUS/921

11. MOHAMMED ABDULATEEF – 2019/ND/BUS/849

12. OLOWO SEGUN VICTOR – 2019/ND/BUS/342

13. KATE AUDU – 2019/HND/BUS/667

14. ODUBO WILLIAMS – 2019/ND/LIS/259

15. NDANANI MOHAMMED – 2019/ND/LIS/014

16. AGADA ABRAHAM OJOCHOGWU – 2018/HND/LIS/043

17. SALIFU NANA VERONICA – 2019/ND/OTM/649

18. MOMOH MICHEAL – 2019/ND/OTM/688

19. JOHN SOLOMON – 2019/ND/PAD/731

20. ALHASSAN MOHAMMED – 2019/ND/PAD/536

21. ANJORIN SAMUEL JUWON – 2019/ND/PAD/749

22. ACHIMI KABIRU – 2019/ND/PAD/1415

23. LAWAL HAMZAT – 2018/ND/PAD/907

24. HARUNA VICTOR – 2019/ND/PAD/1365

25. ADEYEMI MICHEAL SEUN – 2019/ND/ARC/011

26. MOHAMMED ILIASU MAIKUDI – 2018/HND/PAD/769

27. KADIRI SAMSON – 2017/ND/OTM/034

“The Board also considered the recommendations of the Academic Board Results Verification Committee and approved supplementary results of 3, 262 students for the 2018/2019 session.

“The Board also approved offer from the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL) to establish its study centre in the Polytechnic, for the purpose of running programmes such as; Top-up, Conversion and Post-Graduate programmes.

“While commending members of the Academic Board for the support so far, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, restated Management’s commitment to upholding the dignity of the Polytechnic through strict adherence to rules.