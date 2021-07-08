Insecurity: LG boss asks traditional rulers to justify 5 per cent payment from council funds

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Barrister Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni local government area of Rivers has urged traditional rulers to keep peace in their respective domains so as to justify their five per cent take home pay from monthly allocation to councils.

Awortu stated this while declaring open the first quarterly meeting of Andoni Traditional Rulers Council on Tuesday in Ngo, headquarters of the council.

According to him, ‘Traditional rulers are so important that the law recognizes them and allots as much as five per cent of the local government monthly allocation to them.

“The essence is to empower them and make them a viable component of local government administration,” he said.

Worried over high level morale decadence bedeviling the area over the years, Awortu urged traditional rulers to begin to take up the responsibility of tackling insecurity in their localities.

He urged them to demonstrate more commitment to peace and security in their respective domains.

Awortu commended the steps so far taken by the Andoni traditional rulers council in the ongoing process to ensure that peace return to their respective areas.

The chairman said that peace was gradually returning to the area.

“I want to admit that gradually our area is recovering from insecurity and that is the reason we are safe to host this meeting today in Ngo, the first of it’s kind after several years.

“I want to once again urge every body linked to the unrest in Andoni LGA to disist forthwith or face the law, the peace committee will not last forever and all unrepentant criminals will soon be subjected to the long arm of the law,” he said.

The Andoni Traditional Rulers Council, a body made up of traditional rulers representing the various communities in Andoni LGA had in the past 6 years held meetings outside Ngo the council’s headquarters.

This was because of poor conflict management strategy by past administration, high level of insecurity and constant molestation by cult groups operating in the area.

Our correspondent also recalled that upon assumption of office, Awortu had promised to vigorously tackle insecurity.

Consequently, he had disbanded all existing local vigilantes and also placed a total ban on the use of light weapons by non-security operatives in the council.

Responding, Chairman, Area Council of Andoni Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, King Okuruket Nnabiget who spoke on behalf of the group assured of readiness of his colleagues to restore peace in their communities.

He promised to strengthen collaboration with relevant authorities by proffering necessary security intelligence.

The traditional ruler also lauded the council chairman on his hunger for peace especially the several collaborative efforts with the security agencies.

He testified that the several positive steps has eventually lead to a quick and peaceful return of people displaced by cult war in the local government to their communities.