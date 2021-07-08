Man, 30, arrested for defiling, impregnating 12 -year- old house help in P/Harcourt

Thursday, July 8, 2021 9:59 am


Silhouette of a rapist and his victim

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Rivers State Police Command have arrested one Henry Ogbuji, a 30 -year- old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12- year- old girl.

Ogbuji was arrested at the Rumupeirikpm (Kala) Divisional Police headquarters  in Port Harcourt on Tuesday July 6, 2021 for allegedly defiling and impregnating the minor in his neighbourhood in Port Harcourt.

It was learnt Mr Ogbuji was arrested when the guardian of the 12 years old girl reported to the Police after discovering that the girl was pregnant.

It was gathered that Mr  Ogbuji allegedly defiled the 12 -year- old- girl in March, 2021.

In the meantime, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called  for proper investigation into the incident with a view to arraigning the suspect in court if found culpable.

The National Coordinator of the group Prince Wiro made made the position of the group known in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Wiro stated that he had brought the incident to the notice of the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni.

As at the time of filing this report, we gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday has ordered that the suspect should be transferred to the Human Rights desk of the Rivers State Police headquarters,Moscow road, Port Harcourt for further investigation.

