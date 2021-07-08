Nnamdi Kanu to be released soon- Lawyer

The man who revealed to the media where Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)​, was actually abducted (Kenya) and brought to Nigeria, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lawyer, has made another statement that would make many heave a sigh of relief like a train that has just arrived its platform after a long trip.

Ejiofor revealed that Kanu would soon be released, adding that allegations against the IPOB leader were like chaffs in the wind.

In the words of Ejiofor: “We’re in high spirits that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected, and better too. It’s one thing for allegations to be made, it’s another thing to establish it. But I don’t think there’s anything strong enough to convict him.”

On the heart problem that Kanu has, Ejiofor said: “There’s no cause for worry. His health is improving. Only that he has not been allowed access to his family, particularly his wife and children, which I see as another level of mental torture.

“But we’re doing all we can to ensure he’s transferred to appropriate custodian pending when his trial commences. We’re also making efforts to get medical experts to ensure his health gets stable.”

Ejiofor told all those threatening his life that there “is no amount of intimidation or threats that can stop me from defending Nnamdi Kanu. I advise those after me to have a rethink because no body can kill me.

“I’m a man of destiny and on a divine assignment. God has appointed me to be Kanu and IPOB’s lawyer. I’ll stand by him till victory is guaranteed. All we need from Biafrans is prayers and patience. Pray for him, and for us his lawyers too.”

Hearing of Kanu will start in court on 26 July. On that, Ejiofor said: “Nothing extraordinary will happen that day. That I can assure you. We’ll be there as usual to entertain applications. If there’s any amendment, we’ll take it up from there.

“What we have is still the 3-count charge. We also have application overdue for hearing, that is the invasion of his house where 28 persons were killed.

“We have all the pictorial evidences. We’ll tender them before the court so the court will look at them to ensure justice