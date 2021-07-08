Troops nab Boko Haram informant, foil attack on Yobe community

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP informant carrying out espionage activities on troops in Katarko village of Yobe on Thursday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the gallant troops also repelled and thwarted an attack on the village by the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists during preliminary investigation.

He said that the suspect also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

According to him, troops have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“While commending the troops for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.

“The COAS also urged law abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the communities,” he said.