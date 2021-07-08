Zimbabwe’s army commander dies

Zimbabwe’s army commander dies

Thursday, July 8, 2021 10:32 am


Edzayi Chimonyo: Zimbabwe Army Commander dies of cancer

Edzayi Chimonyo: Zimbabwe Army Commander dies of cancer

Zimbabwe’s army commander died early on Thursday due to cancer, the presidential spokesman has said.

The army holds an outsized influence in Zimbabwean politics.

In November 2017, the army stepped in to oust the late Robert Mugabe and pave way for incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Lt.-Gen. Edzayi Chimonyo, who was appointed to the position after the coup, had been battling cancer, presidential spokesman, George Charamba, wrote on Twitter.

Chimonyo, like all the current crop of military generals in Zimbabwe, is a former fighter in the country’s 1970s war of independence.

The opposition often accuses the army of openly siding with the ruling party in violation of the constitution. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ojerinde, ex-JAMB Registrar arrested by ICPC 30 mins ago

    Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial
    Nigeria Police 45 mins ago

    Bayelsa Judicial Panel awards N21bn against Police
    Ex -South African President Jacob Zuma, 50 mins ago

    Former South African president Zuma begins prison sentence
    Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices 1 hour ago

    Examination malpractices: Kogi Poly expels 27 students
    Silhouette of a rapist and his victim 1 hour ago

    Man, 30, arrested for defiling, impregnating 12 -year- old house help in P/Harcourt
    Erastus Awortu , Andoni LGA Chairman addressing traditional rulers during the meeting. 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: LG boss asks traditional rulers to justify 5 per cent payment from council funds
    file: A virtual FEC meeting in session 2 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt approves 2022 – 2024 MTEF/FSP
    Jovenel Moise: Assassinated President of Haiti 2 hours ago

    Haitian police kill 4 suspects, detain 2 over murder of president