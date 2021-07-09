2023 presidency: Again, Yahaya Bello kicks against zoning

Friday, July 9, 2021 10:00 pm


Nigerians have been asked to be more concerned with having the best leadership in 2023 rather than dissipating their energy on which zone in the country should produce the next President.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello made the appeal at the first Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents holding at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to be more concerned with having leaders with the capacity to solve the nation’s challenges

The Governor lamented that zoning political offices has not solved the nation’s several challenges and described rotation as not in the nation,’s interest.

He said it limits best candidates and disallows free choices by the people.

Bello argued that Nigerians should be allowed to choose their President in 2023, describing rotation and zoning as undemocratic, and not in tandem with the ideals of the All Progressives Congress, APC constitution.

While pointing out that if the nation must however continue with the sentiments of which zone should produce the next President in 2023, Gov. Bello argued that for fairness, equity and Justice, either the North Central or South East should be given priority. He said the two zones have never had the opportunity of becoming the nation’s elected President since 1960.

He equally added that since the return of the Nation’s democracy in 1999, the North Central and South Eastern States of Nigeria have never had the opportunity of becoming the Nation’s elected President or Vice President.

Gov. Bello distanced himself from those agitating for State Police. He rather opted for the status quo and called for the establishment of Community Policing.

He said State Police is prone to abuse, described the nation’s challenges as Political and called for a change of mindset by Political Leaders towards providing good leadership in the interest of the people.

Speaking in a welcome remarks, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, Secretary to Kogi State Government, said the seminar calls for moment of sober reflection on issues bedeviling the nation, pointed out that the forum would afford participants insights into how the state is dealing with challenges as it affects burning national issues in governance.

