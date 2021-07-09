Alleged nude video: Police sue woman over alleged plot to blackmail Ohakim 

By Taiye Agbaje

The police authorities have filed a suit against Mrs Chinyere Amuchiena Igwegbe over allegation to blackmail former Governor of Imo, Ikedi Ohakim.

The police, in a suit number: CR/187/2021 dated and filed on June 25 at the FCT High Court, preferred a four-count charge bordering on false information against her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Inspector-General of Police is the complainant in the suit, Igwegbe is the defendant.

NAN reports that police operatives had, on Thursday, arrested Igwegbe, who was a nominal complainant in an ongoing case filed on her behalf by the police against Ohakim at a Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the said charge with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020 , which the police had sought to withdraw, Ohakim alongside Chinedu Okpareke were alleged to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Igwegbe.



She was, however, arrested at the premises of the court shortly after the proceeding by the officers and scheduled to be arraigned on offences bordering on false information at the FCT court.

The prosecution said the offences “are punishable under sections 140, of the Penal Code laws of the Northern Nigeria and section 26 (3) of the Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Act, 2015.”



Counts one and two of the charge read: “That you Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe (f) of 7b Emeida Estate Apo, Abuja, FCT, on or about August 14, 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did furnish police authorities with false information and via allegations in a petition by your solicitors, Agala and Agala chambers to a public servant against (1) Dr. Ikedi Ohakim (2) Chinedu Okpareke on allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life punishment with imprisonment, which could not be substantiated.