CVR: Ohaneze sends message to IPOB, MASSOB members

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has called the various agitation groups not stop people from taking part in the ongoing in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration as even referendums require one form of identification or the other.

“We call on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Biafra International Movement (BIM) and Zionists to allow their members take part in the exercise; they should please key into this ongoing exercise,’ the group said in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday jointly signed by Mr Okwu Nnabuike, President-General of the OYC and Mr Obinna Achionye, Secretary-General.

According to the statement, our people are advised to ensure adequate participation in the ongoing CVR and ensure that all young adult 18 years and above are persuaded to participate.

It said: “It is a golden opportunity to right the wrongs we inflicted on ourselves in the past.

The statement said that the group was in support of the Southern Nigeria Governors over their stand on open grazing, the 2023 presidency, as well as electronic transmission of election results.

“We align ourselves with the decision of the governors on electronic transmission of results; in fact, it should start from the governorship election in Anambra State this year.

“Nigerians have been engaging in all manner of electronic registration, including the NIN, voters registration, among others.

“We see no reason anyone should be scared of electronic transmission of election results, only the guilty are afraid.

“So, we urge the Senate not to delay in returning that provision to the Electoral Act, as anything short of that would be unacceptable,’’ it added.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced ongoing CVR on online level on June 28 nationwide on its registration portal — https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

The schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical CVR at INEC state and local government offices nationwide is expected to commence on July 19. (NAN)