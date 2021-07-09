Gov. Emmanuel orders reinstatement of varsity student expelled over Facebook post

Friday, July 9, 2021 10:01 am


Governor Udom Emmanuel: Orders immediate reinstatement of Godwin Ekpo, a final year Agric Engineering student of Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden expelled by his school's management for criticising him in a Facebook post

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has directed the  immediate reinstatement of Godwin Ekpo, a final year Agric Engineering student of Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekpo was expelled in June, 2021, for allegedly insulting Gov. Emmanuel on Facebook.
The directive is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo.
Ememobong said the executive council reviewed the action of the university and directed that the authority of the university recalled the student immediately.
“The Executive council reviewed the AKSU expulsion case of  Ekpo and directed the university to immediately recall the said student,” Ememobong said.
He said  the governor also charged council members to mobilise people to participate in the Enumeration Area Demarcation and Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.
Ememobong said the council also declared Aug. 21 as the state’s  coconut day.
He added that about 300,000 coconut seedlings would be planted to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut oil refinery.
The information boss added that council also said that the maximum age for admission into secondary schools across the state had been pegged at 12 years, to curb the cultism surge in secondary schools.
“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by over aged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.
“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission,” he said.

