SUG expresses concern over insecurity on Benin/Ekpoma road

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki if Edo State Thursday reassured that his government will sustain collaboration with the various security agencies, members of the State Community Vigilante Security Network, to tackle insecurity on the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

He gave the assurance when he received the leadership of the Student Union Government (SUG), of the Ambrose Alli University, on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.

It is pertinent to recall that traveling on the Benin/Ekpoma highway has become a nightmare, where kidnappers abduct scores of travellers almost on a daily basis.

Many travellers, including several students of the AAU, have also lost their lives to kidnappers.

Obaseki who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the security of lives and property of Edo citizens.

He noted that measures had been put in place to enhance security in the axis and other parts of the state.

According to him, “The issue of insecurity on the highway is not peculiar to Edo State alone. We all know about the insecurity going on in the country but the Edo State Government has been proactive by doing a lot of work in collaborating with the local vigilante and other security agencies to boost security along that Uhunmwonde and Obagie axis. In the not too distant future, it will be a thing of the past.”

Earlier, the President of the SUG, Osamagbe Eghobamien, who decried the level of insecurity on the Benin-Auchi Road, urged the government to expedite actions to ensure the safety of road users on the axis.