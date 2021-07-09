TB Joshua laid to rest at SCOAN

By Chinyere Omeire/Franklin Ohaegbu

The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, was on Friday laid to rest in the church premises at Ikotun, Lagos.

NAN reports that before the interment of the late prophet, his burial service was held and Bible passages read.

from different races, cultures and countries gathered to give final respect to the late prophet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people from different races, cultures and countries gathered to give final respect to the late prophet.

SCOAN had at a news conference on June 29 said that July 5 to July 11 would be dedicated for a series of Joshua’s ‘laying to rest’ activities tagged: ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua (1963 to 2021)’.

Joshua died after a church service at SCOAN on June 5 , few days to his 58 birthday anniversary.

The first Bible reading, taken from First Corinthians 15: 51 – 57, was taken by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, after which Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of the Wisdom of Chapel Ministry explained the passage.

The cleric urged Christians to emulate the exemplary life of love lived by the late founder of SCOAN.

Ogedengbe said: “The character of a true believer is to find refuge in our Lord Jesus.

“That is why children of God are not afraid in reaching the final destination – death.

”Heaven is our home, our dwelling place.”

According to him, Joshua had always mentioned that those from above longed to be there.

Minister Ayoub Kara from Israel took the second Bible reading from Revelation 21: 1- 7, while Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina peached a sermon from it.

Acosta said that christians should follow Christ “because outside Jesus there is no reality”.

He said that Joshua did so many miracles and showed much love to many people.

After the sermon, Akeredolu and the representative of governor of Lagos State delivered speeches.