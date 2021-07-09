How Yoruba Elite Caused Fulani Herdsmen’s Invasion of South West

Ademola Adegbamigbe

The havoc the Fulani herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria and even the Diaspora have caused in the South West could be compared to the invasion of the Mongol hordes. These modern day sons of Attila the Hun leave death, destruction and arson in their wake.

The activities of the herders actually caused the rise of Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) who is a villain to the Federal security forces and a hero to the Oke Ogun people who have suffered untold hardships as a result of the invasion.

Things were not always like that, especially from a point in the political economic history of the South West, especially from 1952. This is argued by Mr. Dare Babarinsa, veteran journalist and Kaskia Media boss in an opinion article he wrote in The Guardian.

He wrote: “For generations, especially after the end of the 100 years Yoruba Civil Wars, that the late Professor J.F. Ade-Ajayi called the Century of Revolutions, Fulani herdsmen found fortune in Yorubaland. They helped in raising cattle, most of which were owned by them and others by Yoruba entrepreneurs. They supplied meat and milk to the West.

“When Chief Obafemi Awolowo became Premier of the defunct Western Region (now divided into Ekiti, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Osun States) in 1952, he found the cattle business an attractive one. He established eleven cattle ranches across the region and imported a new, studier and more productive breed of cattle from Argentina.

“Awolowo left power in 1959. Then Chief Ladoke Akintola came. After Akintola was the Interim Regime of Dr Koyejo Majekodunmi. Akintola returned for the second and final time. After his violent death in 1966 came Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi, and then, Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo, Colonel Oluwole Rotimi, Admiral Akintunde Aduwo and Colonel David Medaiyese Jemibewon. By the time Uncle Lam Adesina became Governor in Oyo State in 1999, there were no more ranches anywhere in the former Western Region once ruled by Awolowo. The Yoruba elite have consumed the entire Argentine breed and the Fulani herdsmen were back in rearing business.