Buhari orders security operatives to crush bandits, terrorists

Saturday, July 10, 2021 10:19 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari  on Saturday condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

He added that the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

President Buhari also condemned some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

He expressed the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

