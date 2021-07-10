EndSARS: Ogun Panel recommends payment of over N218m to victims

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured that he will implement the report of the State’s Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings.

The Governor who gave the assurance while receiving the report said its implementation was necessary towards having a peaceful society and engendering of a more robust relationship between the people and security agencies.

Governor Abiodun who spoke on Friday appreciated the Panel members for their selfless efforts and contributions towards the successful completion of the task.

“I believe that the implementation of this report will end the gory experience often encountered by residents of the State”, the Governor assured.

The State’s helmsman added that it is important for all of us as a people and security agencies to ensure and foster a continued and mutually beneficial relationship.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the youths, security agencies, media, religious and community leaders, market men and women and other people of goodwill for their contributions to the development of the State.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi disclosed that the Panel after its findings recommended a total payment of over N218m as compensation for 42 victims or families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by Police and other security personnel in Ogun State.

The Chairman added that the Panel also made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as deterrent and in the interest of justice

Justice Olugbemi revealed that the Panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

According to the Chairman, “the 289 page report captured the testimonies and evidences of gory details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment and other forms of human rights abuses leading to brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death, loss of means of livelihood, unlawful seizure of personal properties and various forms of atrocities”.

The Chairman disclosed that most of the Police officers that the panel came across were found to be grossly deficient in knowledge and professional training required for efficiency in the Police Force urging government to put machinery in place to address the situation.