Fidelity Bank unveils 7-point agenda to outlive competition

Fidelity Bank Plc. has unveiled a seven-point agenda aimed at making it Tier-One in Nigeria and outlive competition.

The agenda unveiled by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos..

Onyeali-Ikpe said the agenda focused on brand architecture, brand building and refresh, talent development and transformation, as well as product and service delivery.

According to her, agility and performance discipline, digital transformation and regulatory compliance are part of the agenda.