Group urges Gov. Yahaya Bello to announce new Attah-Igala

Saturday, July 10, 2021 9:38 pm


By Friday Idachaba

Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA), a socio-cultural organisation in Kogi, has appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello to expedite action to announce the new Attah-Igala to kick-start the process of installation.

Chief Omata Emmanuel, Chairman of the Working Committee of ICDA, said this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Lokoja.

Emmanuel said the body responsible for the process of selecting a new Attah-Igala had concluded its assignment and submitted the name of the nominee to the governor.

The chairman said to that effect, ICDA at a recent meeting with critical stakeholders, resolved to send a high-powered delegation comprising leaders of different cultural associations, chiefs and elders of the land to meet the governor.

Emmanuel said the appeal and proposed visit to the governor was important as the Igala Kingdom coul not afford to leave the stool empty for long.

He stressed that the stool of Attah-Igala had been vacant for almost a year now since the demise of Attah, Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh-Oboni ll.

“The Prime Minister, His Royal Highness, the Achadu Oko-Ata, is also not on throne at the moment. Imagine a house without father and mother, how can the children survive?

“Igala land at the moment is like an orphanage home, we are all orphans; we need our parents back home,” Emmanuel stressed.

The Chairman said the proposed meeting would enable the Igala nation to collaborate with the government of Kogi to work for the quick installation of the Attah-Igala and Achadu.

