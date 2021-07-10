Man remanded for alleged theft, sale of a set of twins for N3.5m in P/Harcourt

Man remanded for alleged theft, sale of a set of twins for N3.5m in P/Harcourt

Saturday, July 10, 2021 10:06 pm


Jail:Jail: Man sent to prison for stealing, selling a set of twins for N3.5m in Port Harcourt

Jail: Man sent to prison for stealing, selling a set of twins for N3.5m in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered remand of one Dennis Chimezie over allegation that he stole a set of twins which he sold at the sum of N3.5 million.

Dennis Chimieze was arraigned before the court on a two count charge of felony, child trafficking, but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The suspect, a resident of Igwuruta town in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers state  allegedly colluded with others, now at large are being accused to steal and sell the set of twins.

But before he was sent to prison, the suspect  told the court that he was not involved in adoption process of the set of twins.

According to him, all discussions about the adoption were already concluded by his wife’s sister and her husband who reside overseas, before he was asked to take custody of the three day old children until they return to the country in December 2021.

The trial Magistrate, Rita Ogugwo requested to know the whereabouts of the set of twins.

She was informed by the Investigating Police Officer, IPO in charge of the case at the SCID, ASP Satumari Gabriel that they were dead.

One Chidinma Maduka said to be the initiator of  the process of adopting the set of twins.

The Magistrate therefore  ordered that the Director of Koko Homes at No. 11 Eagle Island and her staff as well as a staff of Imo State Correctional Service, Chidinma  Maduka and one Favour Onyekachi appear in court on the next adjourned date, following the applications made by the Prosecutor and Counsel to the accused.

She also issued an order that the Commissioner of Police should arrest and produce them in Court, should they flout the order before adjourning the case to Monday 12 and  13, July 2021 for continuation and consideration of the bail application of the accused.

Recall that the suspect was arrested by the Police in April 7, 2021, arraigned and remanded at the Correctional Center on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

Speaking to Journalists outside the courtroom, Augustine- Akarandu who is the Counsel to the accused said his client, Dennis Chimezie was a victim of circumstance in the matter.

He accused the Police of extortion to the tune of over a half a million naira

Akwarandu said his client is “a victim of circumstance” as he was only carrying out an order by her “sister in law who is based abroad”.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD, Fidelity Bank 8 mins ago

    Fidelity Bank unveils 7-point agenda to outlive competition
    President Muhammadu Buhari: asks military to crush bandits 48 mins ago

    Buhari orders security operatives to crush bandits, terrorists
    Syphilis: Study reveals high prevalence among gay men 1 hour ago

    WHO study highlights high global prevalence of syphilis among gay
    Yahaya Bello: Group asks him to appoint new Igala 1 hour ago

    Group urges Gov. Yahaya Bello to announce new Attah-Igala
    COVID-19 vaccine: WHO says risks of side effects outweigh the benefits 2 hours ago

    Myocarditis side effect: WHO insists benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh risks
    APC, PDP: Mr Hillary Ugochukwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo, defects to the All Progressives Congress 2 hours ago

    Imo PDP chieftain joins APC
    Ogun Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele: leads set to donate computer items to Queens College Ibadan 5 hours ago

    Ogun Deputy Gov, ’81 set donate computers, others to Queen School
    Ogun Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele: leads set to donate computer items to Queens College Ibadan 6 hours ago

    Ogun LG poll: Deputy Gov. Salako-Oyedele chairs APC Campaign Committee