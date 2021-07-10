Man remanded for alleged theft, sale of a set of twins for N3.5m in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered remand of one Dennis Chimezie over allegation that he stole a set of twins which he sold at the sum of N3.5 million.

Dennis Chimieze was arraigned before the court on a two count charge of felony, child trafficking, but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The suspect, a resident of Igwuruta town in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers state allegedly colluded with others, now at large are being accused to steal and sell the set of twins.

But before he was sent to prison, the suspect told the court that he was not involved in adoption process of the set of twins.

According to him, all discussions about the adoption were already concluded by his wife’s sister and her husband who reside overseas, before he was asked to take custody of the three day old children until they return to the country in December 2021.

The trial Magistrate, Rita Ogugwo requested to know the whereabouts of the set of twins.

She was informed by the Investigating Police Officer, IPO in charge of the case at the SCID, ASP Satumari Gabriel that they were dead.

One Chidinma Maduka said to be the initiator of the process of adopting the set of twins.

The Magistrate therefore ordered that the Director of Koko Homes at No. 11 Eagle Island and her staff as well as a staff of Imo State Correctional Service, Chidinma Maduka and one Favour Onyekachi appear in court on the next adjourned date, following the applications made by the Prosecutor and Counsel to the accused.

She also issued an order that the Commissioner of Police should arrest and produce them in Court, should they flout the order before adjourning the case to Monday 12 and 13, July 2021 for continuation and consideration of the bail application of the accused.

Recall that the suspect was arrested by the Police in April 7, 2021, arraigned and remanded at the Correctional Center on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

Speaking to Journalists outside the courtroom, Augustine- Akarandu who is the Counsel to the accused said his client, Dennis Chimezie was a victim of circumstance in the matter.

He accused the Police of extortion to the tune of over a half a million naira

Akwarandu said his client is “a victim of circumstance” as he was only carrying out an order by her “sister in law who is based abroad”.