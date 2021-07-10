Ogun Deputy Gov, ’81 set donate computers, others to Queen School

By Adejoke Adeleye

In a bid to contribute their own quota to the development of education in the country, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele and other members of the 1981 set of Queens School Ibadan, has renovated the computer room in addition to donating computers sets and furniture items to their Alma mata, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their graduation from the school.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele while commissioning the donated items said the gesture became necessary to further boost computer literacy among students as well as compliment Governments efforts in the education sector.

While thanking the management and staff for their cooperation on the project, the Deputy Governor noted she and her mates who graduated from the school 40 years ago are doing well in their different fields of endeavors.

She attributed this to the sound foundation inculcated in them by their teachers.

“Today i give deepest honour, respect and regards to all our teachers who moulded us to be what we are today. They took us as little girls and guided us academically and morally. Some have departed, but for those who are still with us, we pray that you will continue to eat the fruit of your labour” she said

The Deputy Governor however called on Oyo state government to give more support to the school being the premier girls school in the state.

In his remarks Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan who was the chief host, thanked the 81 set for remembering their alma mata, saying the state government appreciates their support towards complimenting its giant strides in the education sector.

In her welcome address, the President of the Alumni, Mrs Adeoti Adejuyigbe, noted that four years ago, the set renovated a block of classrooms and last year, donated books to the school library, charging the school students to be dedicated, focused and determined in order to become successful individuals in life.

Also speaking, the school Principal, Mrs Oyinloye Toyin, expressed appreciation and gratitude of the school’s managements and staff for the unflinching support received from the Alumni, calling on other set to emulate the gesture so as to collectively develop the school.

Highlights of the event were interactions with the students, merriment and inspection of classrooms, dormitory and the school library .