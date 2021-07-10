Ogun LG poll: Deputy Gov. Salako-Oyedele chairs APC Campaign Committee
Ogun LG poll: Deputy Gov. Salako-Oyedele chairs APC Campaign Committee
Saturday, July 10, 2021 5:21 pm
Ogun Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele: leads APC State campaign team for Ogun LG election
Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has appointed Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele as the leader of its campaign for the July 24 local government election of the state.
Engineer Salako-Oyedele who is the deputy governor of the state was appointed the head of State Campaign Committee (SCC) charged with “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign.
The SCC is to liaise with respective Local Government Campaign Committees, according to a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday and signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.
According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include, “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a State-wide Campaign Timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective Local Governments’ Campaign Committees.”
The terms of reference also include the “identification of projects to be commissioned by the Governor during the campaign across the twenty (20) LGAs; determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for Funds; and any other issue that may be required for successful campaign.”
The SCC includes some members of APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.
What do you think?