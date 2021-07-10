Ogun LG poll: Substituted candidate drags APC, OGSIEC to court

Barely two weeks to Ogun State local government elections slated for Saturday July 24, a councilorship aspirant, Mr Osularu Olabanjo Muyiwa has dragged the Vice Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ikenne local government, Hon Efuwape Olaitan Muhammed, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to Sagamu High Court over allegations of substitution of name.

The originating court summons dated July 8 and filled on behalf of Osularu Olabanjo Muyiwa by the law firms of Fazaz Segun Daud and Co and Hussein Omikunle and Co was said to have been brought before the court in pursuant to section 36 of 1999 constitution, section 87 (9) of Electoral Acts 2010 as amended, Articles 7, 19 and 21 of APC constitution and paragraph 3, 4A (5) and 6 of the APC electoral guidelines 2014 and order 3, rules 8 and 9 of Ogun State High Court.

Osularu in the affidavit deposed to had claimed to have won the APC councilorship primaries for Ward 5, Iperu Remo held on May 20, 2021 but his name had allegedly been substituted for the first respondent, Hon Efuwape Olaitan Muhammed serving currently as the Vice Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the local government.

Osularu, in the court summon which compelled the three respondents to appear before the court within seven days after being served is urging the court to determine among other things whether it was lawful açcording to section 87 (9) of the Electoral Acts 2010 as amended and APC constitution and election guidelines, his name should have been substituted for that of Hon Efuwape as the APC councilorship candidate for Ward 5, Iperu Remo in the coming local government elections.

The applicant has equally urged the court to give an order nullifying the name of Hon Efuwape as the APC councilorship candidate for Ward 5, Iperu Remo since his selection was not in tune with section 87 (9) of Electoral Acts 2010 as amended as well as APC constitution and election guidelines.

Osularu in the same vein pleaded with the court to order the second respondent, APC to forward his name to the 3rd respondent, OGSIEC while the 3rd respondent must accept, list, publicize and print his name on the ballot paper as the APC councilorship candidate for Ward 5, Iperu Remo in the coming local government elections.

The applicant also urged the court to give an order of perpetual injunction restraining Efuwape from parading himself as the standard bearer of APC for Ward 5 in the coming local government elections while the party and OGSIEC must also henceforth stop dealing with him as far as this subject matter is concerned.

Osularu equally demanded that if at the date the court gives its judgement on this lawsuit, the 2021 Ogun State local government elections had been conducted and the first respondent had won as the APC councilorship candidate for Ward 5 Iperu Remo, the third respondent, OGSIEC must withdraw the certificate of return issued and award same to Osularu as the duly elected councilor for Ward 5, Iperu Remo.

The court papers: