Siemens Energy partners GIL Automation to expand local content development in Nigeria

Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with GIL Automation to boost the development of local content in Nigeria, in the form of training, skill developments and joint project execution, at the Siemens Energy Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt.

The agreement highlights Siemens Energy’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the development of the local economy through training, skills development, and investment. The agreement affirms Siemens energy’s continued compliance with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act.

The agreement was signed at Siemens Energy’s Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt, by Seun Suleiman, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Nigeria, and Lawal Gbolahan, Managing Director of GIL Automation, and witnessed by Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

“Our goal at Siemens Energy is to Energize Society. This is more than just the products, services, and solutions we provide; it’s about benefiting and bringing value to the society in which we operate. Since we commissioned this facility in 2016, we have continued to invest in its capabilities and expand our service offering to our clients in the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors. We have also recruited and trained more local engineers to effectively operate the workshop and increase the amount of local content. I am extremely proud that this agreement with GIL Automation will add further value to the local economy through skills development, training, and jobs,” said Seun Suleiman.

“Siemens Energy’s strong commitment to maximizing local content development has been a key factor in our partnership that started since 2008. Over the years, we have developed capacities and competencies in panel fabrication, electric motors, electrical & instrumentation and now moving into turbines and compressors. We’re proud to partner with companies that are dedicated to investing in the future of the Nigerian people,” said Gbolahan Lawal

“Today is a milestone where NCDMB is witnessing the partnership between Siemens Energy and a local company, Gil Automation which will involve transfer of knowledge and technologies by Siemens Energy and supporting Gil Automation to build capacity to take on more active roles in the industry. Looking at the operators in the audience, I implore you all to work with Siemens Energy and Gil Automations so more jobs can be created through this partnership and we can continue to build and upskill local capabilities” said Simbi Wabote.

Since the workshop opened in 2016 it has been a key facility to enable Siemens Energy to contribute towards Nigeria’s long-term developmental goals and localization agenda in the oil & gas sector. Ongoing investment in the facility has expanded its capabilities and provided greater training and skills development opportunities for Nigerians.