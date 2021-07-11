COVID-19: Lagos leads again as Nigeria records 98 new infections

COVID-19: Lagos leads again as Nigeria records 98 new infections

Sunday, July 11, 2021 8:45 am


FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria:

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Lagos state topping the chat in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), said it registered  98 new cases but no death on Saturday, as the deadly virus continues to rage in Africa in its third wave.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Saturday morning.

The public health agency stated that the 98 additional cases represent a decrease in infections from the 186 cases reported from three states on Friday, with no death.

It added that Lagos led on the chat with 94 new cases, lower than the 175 cases it recorded the previous day.

The agency noted that Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 3 and 1 respectively.

It stated that Saturday’s report includes zero cases reported from Rivers, Oyo, Sokoto, Kano and Kaduna States.

According to it, till date, 168,540 cases have been confirmed, 164, 431 discharged and 2,122 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The public health agency said that the Country tested over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200-million population.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency disclosed that there are now over a 1,800 active cases across the country .

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Analysis: Will Buhari learn from Zuma in Estcourt prison
    Raja Club Athletic of Casablanca held their nerves to clinch their second CAF Confederation Cup title after beating Algerian side JS Kabylie 2-1 in the final match on Saturday. 1 hour ago

    Raja hold on to clinch CAF Confederation Cup
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 1 hour ago

    Set the agenda for politicians, Yahaya Bello tells journalists
    Messi and team mates celebrate Argentina's victory of Copa America 2 hours ago

    Argentina, Messi end long Copa America title drought
    Gunmen: Kidnapped students at Bethel Secondary School, Kaduna 2 hours ago

    Analysis: Insecurity Siege and 6 Things Buhari Should Do
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 10 hours ago

    Gov. Buni meets Kwara APC senators, pledges reconciliation
    Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon. 10 hours ago

    Gowon optimistic Peace Corps bill will soon become law
    Ash Barty: Wins Wimblendon title 10 hours ago

    Barty gets first Wimbledon title after outlasting Pliskova