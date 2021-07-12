49 arrested, 19 police officers injured in London amid Euro 2020 final

Monday, July 12, 2021 3:03 pm


Forty-nine people were arrested and 19 police officers were injured in London on Sunday under a policing operation for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police said early on Monday that a total of 49 people were arrested during a policing operation for the football match “for a variety of offences.”

“Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable,” the police force said on Twitter.

The Met Police also thanked “the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.”

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the trophy at Wembley late Sunday for their second continental title.(dpa/NAN)

