COVID-19: Nigeria records additional 12 infections, 2 deaths

COVID-19: Nigeria records additional 12 infections, 2 deaths

Monday, July 12, 2021 9:48 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: announces 12 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths in Nigeria

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: announces 12 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 168,552 as of July 11.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website handle on Monday morning.

However, the report did not include cases from Lagos where the NCDC has been recording double digit daily figures in the past two weeks.

NCDC disclosed that the 12 additional coronavirus infections and two additional COVID-19 related death were reported in three states.

“Akwa Ibom-6, Ogun-4 and Rivers-2. Today’s report includes zero cases reported from Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States,” it stated.

It noted that eight people who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that until date, a total of 164, 439 cases have been discharged and 2,124 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the nation’s active cases stood at 1,989.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the country had tested a total of 2,331,734 samples from its over 200 million people.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    When Obasanjo and Uba Brothers Dealt With Anambra State
    Boko Haram members 2 hours ago

    Boko Haram Growing Arms Stockpile: Why Lake Chad Basin Leaders Should Be Worried
    APC: Appoints Lagos, Kwara governors to head reconciliation efforts towards Anambra governorship election 2 hours ago

    APC: Lagos, Kwara Governors head Anambra governorship reconciliation efforts
    The late Paul Okuntimo 3 hours ago

    Gen. Paul Okuntimo is dead
    President Buhari and Sunday Igboho: Traditional rulers ask Buhari to probe DSS raid on the residence of Igboho 3 hours ago

    Obas to Buhari: Probe attack on Igboho’s house
    3 hours ago

    Sports Minister wants States to Tap Into Sports Industry Policy
    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire presenting a congratulatory letter to UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed during her visit to the SDGs Office recently 3 hours ago

    UN DSG applauds Orelope-Adefulire for ‘unusual leadership’ on SDGs implementation
    Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti : his alleged assassins arrested 5 hours ago

    Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder