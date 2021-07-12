Federal High Court to begin 2021 annual vacation, July 26

Federal High Court to begin 2021 annual vacation, July 26

Monday, July 12, 2021 4:43 pm


High Court on vaccation

High court

By Wandoo Sombo
The Federal High Court will begin it’s 2021 annual vacation on July 26.
A circular from the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho,  sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the vacation would end on Sept. 17.
“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2021 from July  26 to Sept. 17.”
 The chief judge said that the   court  would resume sitting on Sept. 17.
Justice Tsoho said that the vacation was  to enable  judges the opportunity to rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.
He noted that only the core judicial divisions would remain functional throughout the vacation.
“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.
“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency will be attended to.”
He named the vacation judges for the three divisions to include: Abuja : Justice Ahmed Mohammed and Justice Obiora Egwuatu.
“Lagos: Justice Tijjani Ringim and Justice I.N Oweibo.
“Port Harcourt: Justice S.D Pam and Justice A.T Mohammed.”
Justice Tsoho wished all the judges a happy vacation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    EFCC 1 hour ago

    How 3 bankers withdrew N51.9m from customer’s account with ‘forged NIN’ – EFCC
    Father Mbaka: asks FG to release Nnamdi Kanu 1 hour ago

    Mbaka seeks freedom for Nnamdi Kanu
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 2 hours ago

    Stolen artifacts controversies: I’m ready to meet Oba of Benin, says Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Equip Neighbourhood Watch Officers, Lagos Assembly Tells Sanwo-Olu
    Governor Matawalle: Court fixes date to hear suit challenging his defection 2 hours ago

    Court fixes date for suit challenging Gov Matawalle’s defection
    3 hours ago

    The voices of man and God may differ
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Nigeria’s Olympics Team: “You Stand on the Shoulders of Giants”
    Police: make arrests during EURO 2020 final 4 hours ago

    49 arrested, 19 police officers injured in London amid Euro 2020 final