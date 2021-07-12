Federal High Court to begin 2021 annual vacation, July 26

By Wandoo Sombo

The Federal High Court will begin it’s 2021 annual vacation on July 26.

A circular from the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho, sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the vacation would end on Sept. 17.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2021 from July 26 to Sept. 17.”

The chief judge said that the court would resume sitting on Sept. 17.

Justice Tsoho said that the vacation was to enable judges the opportunity to rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.

He noted that only the core judicial divisions would remain functional throughout the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency will be attended to.”

He named the vacation judges for the three divisions to include: Abuja : Justice Ahmed Mohammed and Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

“Lagos: Justice Tijjani Ringim and Justice I.N Oweibo.

“Port Harcourt: Justice S.D Pam and Justice A.T Mohammed.”

Justice Tsoho wished all the judges a happy vacation.