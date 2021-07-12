Gen. Paul Okuntimo is dead

General Paul O. Okuntimo (Rtd) former Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Yahaya Bello is dead.

His death was announced by the Dayo Akanmode Friends, a political platform, of which the deceased was a prominent member. The statement was silent on the circumstances of his passage.

The statement described the late General Paul Okuntimo as a motivator and supporter of the vision of members of the platform.

The statement concluded by saying, ” We commiserate with family members, friends, community and his political associates on this unfortunate loss. We pray that God will console us all. Amen.

A source from Iyagba Local Government where he hailed from claimed Okuntimo died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was said to have died in a hospital in Ibadan.

It would be recalled that the late General was head of a military task force drafted to maintain peace in riverine Ogoni community during the agitations led by the Writer and Activist, Kenule Saro Siwa of blessed memories.