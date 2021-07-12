Musician Naira Marley’s fraud trial adjourned

Monday, July 12, 2021 11:20 pm


file photo: Naira Marley in court with EFCC operatives

Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday adjourned till October 5, 2021 for continuation of trial in the case of Afeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, who was arraigned sometime in 2019 on an 11-count charge of credit card fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, thereby leading to his trial.

Since the commencement of the trial, the prosecution had called two witnesses, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu and Augustine Anosike, both forensic experts with the EFCC, who revealed to the court how the defendant frequently visited sites where stolen credit cards were sold to interested fraudsters as well as other shocking evidence recovered from the defendant’s mobile device.

At the resumed sitting today, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the court that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, PW2,  Anosike, and also urged the court to call on the witness for the continuation of the hearing.

However, counsel to the defendants, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, asked the court for a short date on the grounds that “the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution.”

Consequently, Justice Oweibo granted the prayer of the defence and adjourned the matter till October 5, 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.

