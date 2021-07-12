Nnamdi Kanu: FG reacts to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s stand

Nnamdi Kanu: FG reacts to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s stand

Monday, July 12, 2021 11:37 pm


Nnamdi Kanu and Abubakar Malami. Premium Times photo

By Wandoo Sombo

The Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, (SAN) says  the formation of a legal team by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor proceedings at the trial of Nnamdi Kanu is a welcome development.

A statement issued by Umar  Gwandu, Special Assistant to the minister on Media and Public Relations, Malami said it was in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

The attorney-general said it was instructive that Ohanaeze recognised that its members  belonged to Nigeria and that they were not averse to the trial of Kanu.

“In similar vein, the group shows a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra when it said it does not support the use of any form of violence while channeling concerns and presenting demands.

“Also by urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter cards to enable them contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable,” the minister said.

He reiterated that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government respects the rule of law and does not advocate  the breach of law.

“Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.

“It is hoped that the legal monitoring group will come with an open-mind and be guided by nothing but the rule of law in the process.

“This is so as to convey the judgment of the court as may eventually be delivered to their people in various languages and dialects of the members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo communities and all Nigerians”.

