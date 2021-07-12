Online supplementary list of recruitment ‘fake’ – Navy

Monday, July 12, 2021 11:31 pm


File: Nigerian Navy personnel on parade

By Yahaya Isah

The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”fake” a purported sectional list of supplementary candidates in its recruitment trending online and amplified by an online newspaper of questionable integrity.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the list was fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.

The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

He added that the NN was currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story

Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.

