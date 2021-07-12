Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder

Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder

Monday, July 12, 2021 7:58 am


Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti : his alleged assassins arrested

Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti : his alleged assassins arrested

Haiti’s national police on Sunday announced the arrest of the suspected mastermind in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

A Haitian doctor living in the U.S. state of Florida was arrested, police chief Leon Charles said at a news conference.

The suspected killers called him after the attack and evidence was found in his flat, Charles said.

The 63-year-old doctor recently arrived in Haiti on a private plane to seize the presidency, he said.

He allegedly hired Colombian mercenaries through a private Venezuelan security firm based in Florida.

The doctor is the third U.S. resident of Haitian origin – and the 21st person overall – to be detained as a suspect in the case.

The other two also reportedly lived in Florida.

The U.S. state is some 1,000 kilometres away from Haiti.

Police have said 26 Colombian mercenaries were involved in the murder overall, three were killed, 18 suspects were in detention and police were seeking the remaining five.

High-ranking U.S. officials who are expected to help with the investigation met with Charles on Sunday.

Moise, 53, was shot dead at his residence in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of Wednesday. His wife Martine was seriously injured and taken to Florida for treatment.

The reasons for the attack remain unclear.

Moise, in office since 2017, was extremely unpopular.

He was accused of corruption, links to brutal gangs and autocratic tendencies.

The impoverished Caribbean nation was already gripped by a power struggle.

Two men have declared themselves interim prime minister, and the Senate elected its leader Joseph Lambert to succeed Moise as president on an interim basis on Friday.

Lambert supports Ariel Henry as prime minister. Henry had been appointed as premier by Moise on Monday but interim prime minister Claude Joseph has been in charge of the government since the murder.

Presidential and legislative elections in the country are scheduled for September. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Southgate: accepts responsibility for England’s failure from the penalty kicks spot as Italy secured Euro 2020 glory at Wembley on Sunday. 1 hour ago

    Southgate takes blame for England’s shootout loss to Italy
    8 hours ago

    COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination – Sanwo-Olu
    Luke Shaw goal celebration 9 hours ago

    Shaw fastest and Bonucci oldest scorer in a European Championship final
    Delta variant of COVID-19 discovered in Oyo State 9 hours ago

    ‘Deadly’ COVID-19 Delta variant discovered in Oyo State 
    9 hours ago

    The Petroleum Industry Bill
    Italian players with EURO 2020 trophy 9 hours ago

    Italy fight back to win Euro 2020 in England
    11 hours ago

    In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner
    The burial programme for Sound Sultan as released by the family 12 hours ago

    Sound Sultan to be buried in America, as family releases obituary