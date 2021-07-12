Sound Sultan: I’m shocked, saddened, says Lai Mohammed

Sound Sultan: I’m shocked, saddened, says Lai Mohammed

Monday, July 12, 2021 1:40 pm


Sound Sultan

The late Sound Sultan

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said he is shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of the popular
singer, rapper and songwriter Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi).

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described Sound Sultan’s death as a great loss not just to his family and the Creative
Industry, but to Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the Departed Artiste.

”Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed his entire family at this time. May God comfort and strengthen them. May
He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

