Stolen artifacts controversies: I’m ready to meet Oba of Benin, says Obaseki

Stolen artifacts controversies: I’m ready to meet Oba of Benin, says Obaseki

Monday, July 12, 2021 5:01 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone

Governor Godwin Obaseki:

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Edo Government says it will meet the Oba of Benin, Oba Eware 11 over the anticipated return of the stolen artefacts from Europe to Nigeria.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki made this known, in a statement, on Monday in Benin.

The statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, read that the statement government would ensure the Oba of Benin was abreast with the development.

It would be recalled that the artefacts were removed and taken to Europe and other parts of the world during the European invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897.

The Oba of Benin, on July 9, convened a meeting of all sons and daughters over the anticipated return of the artefacts.

Oba Eware 11 said the palace would not tolerate any move either by government or individual to relocate the artefacts outside the Benin Royal Palace.

Obaseki said the statement credited to the Oba appeared to have created the impression that there was a major conflict between the interests of the government and His Royal Majesty over the artefacts.

Obaseki said the state government would continue to make efforts to secure private audience with His Royal Majesty to discuss his concerns.

“The state government have always acted transparently and in consonance with existing federal and state laws in all matters relating to the proposed return of the artefacts and monuments.

“The actions of the government thus far on this issue have been driven by selfless, patriotic considerations and in the best interest of Edo State and Edo people,” Obaseki said.

Obaseki lauded President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for their patriotic and tireless efforts over the anticipated return of the artefacts.(NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    EFCC 1 hour ago

    How 3 bankers withdrew N51.9m from customer’s account with ‘forged NIN’ – EFCC
    Father Mbaka: asks FG to release Nnamdi Kanu 1 hour ago

    Mbaka seeks freedom for Nnamdi Kanu
    2 hours ago

    Equip Neighbourhood Watch Officers, Lagos Assembly Tells Sanwo-Olu
    High Court on vaccation 2 hours ago

    Federal High Court to begin 2021 annual vacation, July 26
    Governor Matawalle: Court fixes date to hear suit challenging his defection 2 hours ago

    Court fixes date for suit challenging Gov Matawalle’s defection
    3 hours ago

    The voices of man and God may differ
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Nigeria’s Olympics Team: “You Stand on the Shoulders of Giants”
    Police: make arrests during EURO 2020 final 4 hours ago

    49 arrested, 19 police officers injured in London amid Euro 2020 final