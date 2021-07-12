Tambuwal urges NASS on electronic voting processes

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on members of the National Assembly (NASS) to enact laws regarding electronic transmission of votes during elections.

Tambuwal, who made the appeal at a news conference on Monday in Sokoto, stressed that the lawmakers should leave good legacy that would strengthen the nation’s democratic processes.

According to him, he speaks in his capacity as former Speaker of 7th House of Representatives and a Nigerian citizen, to add his voice based on his leadership experiences and political activities in the country.

Tambuwal expressed his believe in the national interest to bequeath to the country an Electoral Act that would contribute to free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria, irrespective of party platform.

“I am not addressing you as Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum or as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, not even as a sitting Governor.