UN DSG applauds Orelope-Adefulire for ‘unusual leadership’ on SDGs implementation

UN DSG applauds Orelope-Adefulire for ‘unusual leadership’ on SDGs implementation

Monday, July 12, 2021 9:28 am


The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire presenting a congratulatory letter to UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed during her visit to the SDGs Office recently

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire presenting a congratulatory letter to UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed during her visit to the SDGs Office recently

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed has described as exceptional the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

The UN deputy scribe, who gave the accolades on Friday during a High-Level visit to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs also noted that the Presidential Adviser on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has demonstrated unusual leadership in steering the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria.

According to the DSG, “What the SSAP-SDGs has been able to do, is to build on foundations that have been laid – that’s unusual leadership. It recognises that there was history and that there are things which have been done which Nigerians are benefiting from. What the SSAP has done is to take it to a different level.”

The UN Deputy Secretary General was particularly impressed with the efforts of the OSSAP-SDGs to ensure that required data are provided for effective planning, tracking, monitoring and evaluation describing the baseline study, the re-alignment of the National Statistical System and the signing of Data Bond with Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government and the Government at the Sub-National level carried out by the OSSAP-SDGs, as remarkable achievements.

The Data Bond is designed to help provide accurate statistics for more effective implementation of projects and policy formulation.

The UN DSG, who is also the Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group further showered encomiums on Princess AdejokeOrelope-Adefulire and her team for their innovative approach to the 2030 Agenda, particularly the provision of pro-poor and pro-development programmes  and initiatives as well as establishment of a robust institutional arrangement for the implementation of the goals across the country.

Speaking during at the occasion, Princess  Orelope-Adefulire described the visit as a ‘rare privilege and full circle moment’ due to the fact that  Ms. Mohammed was the first occupant of the Office – in her capacity then as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Millennium Development Goals.

“You were instrumental in setting a standard institutional framework, leaving a lasting legacy which aided the transition to the SDGs in Nigeria. I commend you for your incredible leadership as SSAP-MDGs; and at the global level, for your coordination efforts on the transition, as the Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Post-2015 Development Planning,” Orelope-Adefulire said in her welcome address.

In what turned out to be double-fold celebrations, the UN Deputy Chief marked her Diamond Jubilee as she turned 60 on the 27th of June, 2021. Earlier in the same month, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres had also nominated her for a second term.

During the visit, the DSG was presented a congratulatory letter and a plaque in recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment to the transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda.

The UN DSG’s delegation to OSSAP-SDGs comprised of the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, represented by Mr. Fred Eno; Executive Assistant to the UN DSG, Ms. Hadiza Elayo and UN National Information Officer, Dr.Oluseyi Soremekun.

Also in attendance were the Senior Management of OSSAP-SDGs and media personnel.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Jovenel Moise, late President of Haiti : his alleged assassins arrested 2 hours ago

    Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder
    Southgate: accepts responsibility for England’s failure from the penalty kicks spot as Italy secured Euro 2020 glory at Wembley on Sunday. 2 hours ago

    Southgate takes blame for England’s shootout loss to Italy
    9 hours ago

    COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination – Sanwo-Olu
    Luke Shaw goal celebration 9 hours ago

    Shaw fastest and Bonucci oldest scorer in a European Championship final
    Delta variant of COVID-19 discovered in Oyo State 9 hours ago

    ‘Deadly’ COVID-19 Delta variant discovered in Oyo State 
    10 hours ago

    The Petroleum Industry Bill
    Italian players with EURO 2020 trophy 10 hours ago

    Italy fight back to win Euro 2020 in England
    12 hours ago

    In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner