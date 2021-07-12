Zoning: Kogi Commissioner tackles Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, has reacted to comments by Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Gov. Yahaya Bello’s assertion about rotation of Nigerian presidency among the different regions of the country.

Bello had during a maiden edition of the ‘Governor Yahaya Bello seminar for political and crime correspondents’ in Abuja on Friday, described rotational Presidency as “unconstitutional.”

The Governor, who has also declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023 added that “Nigerians should be allowed to make their choices for the best candidate to emerge for the top post”.

But reacting to the claim, Ohanaeze Ndigbo which has been at the vanguard of the clamour that a Nigerian of South -East origin should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari disagree with the Governor.

The group said Governor Bello’s ignorance about the issue was due to the fact that he was still a university student when the issue of rotational presidency was agreed on among Nigerians.