5 facts you should know about FerbTheKing

FerbTheKing is an independent rapper who hails from Rivers State, Port Harcourt. He is the fifth of six siblings and currently studying at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

His first major project, a seven-track extended playlist titled Hot Boy Shit was released on 2nd of April 2021, which is currently available on all streaming platforms.

He’s been rapping since he was in primary school, but with the release of his EP — Hot Boy Shit is ready for the world to wake up to his gifts.

Here are 5 things you don’t know about him

1. He was born “Dickson Marcus”.

