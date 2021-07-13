5 facts you should know about FerbTheKing

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 3:38 pm


FerbTheKing

FerbTheKing is an independent rapper who hails from Rivers State, Port Harcourt. He is the fifth of six siblings and currently studying at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

His first major project, a seven-track extended playlist titled Hot Boy Shit was released on 2nd of April 2021, which is currently available on all streaming platforms.

He’s been rapping since he was in primary school, but with the release of his EP — Hot Boy Shit is ready for the world to wake up to his gifts.

Here are 5 things you don’t know about him

1. He was born “Dickson Marcus”.

2. He is currently studying at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

3. He hails from Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

4. He has been rapping since he was in primary school, but officially started in music in 2020.

5. He released his first major project on 2nd of April 2021, a 7-track extended playlist titled “Hot Boy Shit”

