Buhari: Why Nigeria will not support separatist agitations in Cameroun

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:16 pm


President Buhari receives in audience Mr Felix Mbayu, Minister delegate in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth and Special Envoy of H.E. Paul Biya , President of Cameroon in State House on 13th July 2021

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will offer the best support possible to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remains an indivisible country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari stated this when he received Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to Buhari, Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other’s well-being.

He said: “That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness.

“You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military.

“The country offered us needed support during our Civil War.’’

The president maintained that Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, saying that it was in the interest of Nigeria “to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.”

Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said President Biya was happy with the role Nigeria was playing in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria and Cameroun share not just borders and historical ties, but also common challenges.

“These challenges border on security specially, and it is incumbent on us both to find common solutions,” he added.

He said Biya looked forward to a situation in which Nigerian territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilize Cameroon, “as some people are taking advantage of some crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart.”

He also congratulated Nigeria on the recent arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) through collaboration of national security agencies and INTERPOL.

