CVR: Osun records154,893 fresh registrants, the highest in 14 days

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 10:22 pm


Map showing number of registrants across the states and the FCT

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Osun State has recorded the highest number of fresh registrants with 154,893, in two weeks of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 542,576 Nigerians had completed their online pre-registration as at 7am of Monday, July 12.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State was in second place with 44,789 fresh registrants, followed by the FCT with 32,015 new registrants, during the two weeks.

The pre-registration statistics by states for fresh registrants released by INEC showed Ebonyi as having the lowest with 610 fresh registrants, followed by Kebbi 976 and Jigawa with 1,170.

Based on the update, Katsina had 2,133; Sokoto 1,815; Kwara 14,605; Ekiti 5,817; Edo 23,624; Kano 5,416 and Anambra states 1,825.

NAN reports that while the online registration began on June 28, the physical or in-person registration is scheduled to commence in all INEC state and local government offices nationwide on Monday, July 19.

Eligible Nigerians are advised to log onto https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/ for new registration, or as a registered voter to review their registration, request to update their information or transfer their voter registration to another polling unit.

