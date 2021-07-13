FCMB Announces Yemisi Edun as New Managing Director

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 1:10 pm


Yemisi Edun

*She succeeds Mr Adam Nuru

 

The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc have announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited.

This announcement is subsequent to the end of  service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

The Board had earlier reviewed media allegations made  in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies. The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Prior to this appointment, the new Managing Director, Yemisi Edun was the Executive Director/ Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting Managing Director.

With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA®️ Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

 

 

 

