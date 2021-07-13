Governor Fayemi, Aregbesola, Ojudu meet in Ekiti

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 3:46 pm


L-R: Governor Fayemi, Rauf Aregbesola and Babafemi Ojudu

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday received in audience the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, in his office in Ado Ekiti.

The Governor met with the Minister and Senator Ojudu behind closed doors.

Efforts by journalists to get the outcome of the meeting were unsuccessful as the trio declined comments, even as they posed for photographs and exchanged pleasantries with journalists.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, however described the meeting as a ” family affairs” involving three brothers.

” There is nothing unusual in the meeting. It is a courtesy visit to the Governor and it provided the three leaders, who are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project, an opportunity to reflect on sundry national issues”. he said.

