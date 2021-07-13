Just in: Senate rejects Onochie

The bid by President Muhammadu Buhari to make Lauretta Onochie, his special assistant on social media, a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally failed on Tuesday as the nominee was rejected by the Senate She was rejected after Kabiru Gaya, chairman of the INEC committee, presented the report on screening of Onochie and other nominees to the Senate in plenary.

Onochie nomination had sparked outrage over claims that she is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposite Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and members of civil society organisations had protested her nomination, asking the Senate not to confirm her.

But during her confirmation hearing last week, the presidential aide claimed that she resigned her membership of the ruling party immediately after the 2019 general elections.

But this claim was later found to be false.

However, in his report on Thursday, Gaya said Onochie was disqualified on federal character principles and not because she is a member of APC.

The Senate Committee said there is currently a serving commissioner from Delta state, where Onochie hails from in INEC.