Kano Hisbah arrests 5 men for allegedly engaging in homosexuality

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested five men suspected of engaging in homosexuality at Sheka Barde ​​in Kumbotso local government area of Kano.

The Commander General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kano Monday,signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the Board.

According to him, the arrests were made following reports from residents of the area.

“All the suspects confirmed to be above 20 years of age, were apprehended on July 11 during a special raid,” he said.

The commander-general expressed outrage over the alleged actions of the youths.

Ibn-Sina thanked members of the community and security stakeholders for their cooperation and support in cracking down on corruption in the state.

He said the suspects would be charged to court.

The commander-general urged youths to shun unwholesome practices as they were leaders of tomorrow,