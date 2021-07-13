Ogun LG poll: Group accuses APC chairmanship candidate of double registration

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Integrity Group, a group within the Ogun chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area has called for disqualification of Ogunsola Adesina Lanre, the party’s chairmanship candidate for the council in the forthcoming local government elections of the state over double registration.

The group had earlier asked for disqualification of the local government chairmanship candidate over accusation that he presented a fake Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Certificate to Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

Despite the allegation, Ogunsola has been retained as the candidate of APC for Obafemi Owode LGA in the council election.

However, Ogunsola described the allegation as baseless and should be disregarded in a press statement. He added that he has been cleared by the party of the allegation of forgery and perjury

But in a letter to Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, the group said fresh investigations have revealed that Ogunsola registered twice with Independent National Electoral Commission with two different dates of birth, carrying same day, month but different years.

The group said the candidate therefore has two valid voters card to himself alone which is against the commission constitution.

In the letter also sent to the media signed by its Secretary, Comrade Tunji Adegbola, the group asked Governor Abiodun to investigate the claim of double registration against the chairmanship candidate.

See the letter below:

“Our appeal to His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Dear Editors,

The All Progressives Congress, APC Integrity Group of Obafemi-Owode local government Area, is again writing to your medium, to intimate you of our discovery of two other fraudulent activities engaged in by the candidate of our Party in the forthcoming Local Government elections in Ogun State, OGUNSOLA ADESINA LANRE who was earlier accused of certificate forgery despite our warnings to Governor Dapo Abiodun to prevent installing another fraudster in his government.

It will jolt you that the said candidate, OGUNSOLA ADESINA LANRE, being forced by Governor Dapo Abiodun on the Local Government registered twice with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, thus entitled to two Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, against the commission’s warning that Nigerians who engaged in double voter registration will be liable to one year imprisonment, according to section 117 of the Electoral Act.

Attached are the proofs of the registration which can be verified by anybody on the INEC website.

In one of the documents he registered on the 25th of January, 2011 with the name OGUNSOLA, ADESINA OLANREWAJU with voter identification number 030DF100E9295965599 as a public servant born on the 8th of June, 1972 while in another he registered on the 15th of June, 2017 with the name OGUNSOLA, ADESINA LANRE with voter identification number 90F5B07EC8497525458 as a businessman born on the 8th of June, 1976.

To this end he is parading two different age declarations with the same day and Month, (8th of June) but with different years, 1972 and 1976. This act of deceit, false declaration of age and swearing on oath amounts to perjury under section 118 of the Criminal Code which could fetch him a minimum of fourteen years imprisonment.

It will be recalled, that this same candidate had tendered a fake statement of result from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, as claimed by him, in the documents submitted to the screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress of Obafemi/Owode.

This was exposed by a letter of response from OOU which was signed by its Deputy Registrar, Mrs Y.O Ogunsanwo on behalf of the Registrar “indicating that the said statement of results submitted to the Screening Committee and for which clarification was sought did not emanate from the University”.

It is quite clear that with all these fraudulent practices , “a fraud will always be a fraud”, thus OGUNSOLA ADESINA LANRE, who had lived all his life with corrupt practices as shown in these documents will not change tomorrow.

People like this should not be forced on us to lead, hence OGUNSOLA ADESINA LANRE is unfit, dishonest and can not be transparent or accountable to the people of Obafemi-Owode local government area, if mistakenly elected as the Council Chairman.

The APC Integrity group for the umpteenth time is hereby cautioning Governor Dapo Abiodun from making another mistake of putting a fraudster and certificate forger as the Chairman of the local Government Council.

The people of Obafemi Owode Local Government are well known for their integrity, honesty and sincerity, thus it would be a minus if a fraudster is made the Chairman.”

Comrade Tunji Adegbola

Secretary