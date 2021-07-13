On the Visit to Ekiti

By Babafemi Ojudu

I was in Ekiti yesterday, Monday, 12 July with my friend and brother, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Oranmiyan , as we call him , was invited by Ekiti State University to give a talk on COVID, the Economy and National Security. As usual, he acquitted himself and I was very proud to have him as a friend and Comrade.

As protocol demands, we stopped over to pay courtesy call on the the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, our highly revered Oba as well as the governor of Ekiti State.

It was my first time at the new governor’s office, a beautiful edifice which I learnt was built by former governor, Ayodele Fayose. It goes to show no one is totally evil.

We had a good time with Dr Fayemi. The atmosphere was convivial and we discussed the security challenges facing the country, the Covid pandemic as well as the economy.

Sometimes in the nearest future I hope we meet to discuss Ekiti, our party and the governorship election coming up next year. Whatever may be our differences we must come together to ensure that the baton is never again passed to a PDP person in Ekiti.

Ekiti yearns for development. Poverty and ignorance in my home state are alarming. Enough of that. Unity of purpose will help us fast track the process of getting out of the morass we find ourselves.

To achieve that therefore we need fairness , we need equity. Enough of clannish groupings such as Tokan Tokan– the self serving ones who say they are closest to the heart of the governor even though we know what they say behind him.

Let us open up the space for every member of our party. Let everyone who has ambition canvass his/her position and let us provide the free atmosphere for people to make their choice.

Let us allow for equal opportunity. Let us embrace hope- let us preach unity, faith, peace and progress.

*Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters at the Presidency