Over 100 bandits killed in Zamfara air strikes

Over 100 bandits killed in Zamfara air strikes

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 8:01 pm


NAF Alpha jets: Eliminate 120 Zamfara Bandits in Airstrikes at Sububu Forest

NAF Alpha jets: Eliminate 120 Zamfara Bandits in Airstrikes at Sububu Forest



At least 120 armed bandits were eliminated in multiple airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fighter jets at Sububu Forest in Zamfara State, according to a report in PRNigeria.

The airstrikes were executed, on Monday, after some locals alerted security personnel on the arrival and movements of a large number of bandits within Sububu axis.

An intelligence operative told PRNigeria that a reconnaissance aircraft was deployed for spotting, collection of imagery and observation of the bandits before precision airstrikes were carried out on the targets.

“Following an intelligence, on 12 July 2021, that groups of bandits were amassing around SUBUBU, JAJANI and DAMMAKA, a reconnaissance aircraft was dispatched to recce the area for confirmation before carrying out the airstrikes.

“Accordingly, the A-Jet conducted air recce over the said locations and observed several bandits arriving in droves and taking cover over large trees at the southwestern part of SUBUBU settlement. These targets were subsequently engaged and hit.

“The few surviving bandits were seen fleeing the area. It is estimated that over 125 bandits were neutralized in the attack based on the information we received from our sources around the area,” he said.

When contacted by PRNigeria, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the multiple airstrikes on the hideouts of the bandits, and the destruction of their motorcycles.

He, however, did not give further details on the human casualties recorded.

Commodore Gabkwet only specified that the military carried out “the precision airstrikes on the armed bandits after an intelligence and identification of the locations to avoid collateral damages.”

Nigerian troops under Operation Hadarin Daji, comprising operatives of the Nigerian military, security and intelligences services are jointly involved in fight against bandits in North-West.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja, taking the first shot of COVID-19 administered in Nigeria. NPHCDA says 1.133 million shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. 56 seconds ago

    COVID-19 vaccination: Nigeria records 148 cases of severe reactions in first phase
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba 20 mins ago

    Permit ban: Cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted, says IGP
    D'Tigers in the game against the US basketball team 29 mins ago

    D’ Tigers’ wins against US, Argentina big boost for Olympics, says Okafor
    Nigeria's National Intelligence Agency: to upgrade surveillance equipment 38 mins ago

    Why NIA, DIA need N20bn for upgrade of spy facilities – Report
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo: What Nigeria will gain from Falcon eye surveillance system
    4 hours ago

    Ooni to Commission Ife Grand Resort on Friday
    4 hours ago

    On the Visit to Ekiti
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 5 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Obaseki warns political leaders