Why NIA, DIA need N20bn for upgrade of spy facilities – Report

Why NIA, DIA need N20bn for upgrade of spy facilities – Report

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:16 pm


Nigeria's National Intelligence Agency: to upgrade surveillance equipment

Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency: to upgrade surveillance equipment

In an effort to tackle cybercrime and counter-terrorism, the National Assembly has approved budgets for the upgrade and provisions of spy facilities at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for monitoring and intercepting calls and chat messages on mobile devices.

PRNigeria gathered that the budgetary allocation in excesses of over N20bn would cover deployments and upgrade of infrastructures for cyber intelligence, independent lawful interception of voice, data and tactical mobile geological platform.

A source confirmed that the intelligence services require the facilities to counter activities of cybercriminals, terrorists and other elements that threaten national security through modern technological tools.

“The facilities for monitoring and interceptions have always been there with the intelligence services, with advancement in technology, the budgetary approval will go a long way in monitoring calls and messages on mobile devices, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Thuraya among other social media platforms,” the source said.

The NIA under Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as Director-General is responsible for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence while the DIA under Major General Samuel Adebayo as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) is responsible for military-related intelligence within and outside the country.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja, taking the first shot of COVID-19 administered in Nigeria. NPHCDA says 1.133 million shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. 1 min ago

    COVID-19 vaccination: Nigeria records 148 cases of severe reactions in first phase
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba 20 mins ago

    Permit ban: Cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted, says IGP
    D'Tigers in the game against the US basketball team 29 mins ago

    D’ Tigers’ wins against US, Argentina big boost for Olympics, says Okafor
    NAF Alpha jets: Eliminate 120 Zamfara Bandits in Airstrikes at Sububu Forest 2 hours ago

    Over 100 bandits killed in Zamfara air strikes
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo: What Nigeria will gain from Falcon eye surveillance system
    4 hours ago

    Ooni to Commission Ife Grand Resort on Friday
    4 hours ago

    On the Visit to Ekiti
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says government cannot fund universities alone 5 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Obaseki warns political leaders