Why NIA, DIA need N20bn for upgrade of spy facilities – Report

In an effort to tackle cybercrime and counter-terrorism, the National Assembly has approved budgets for the upgrade and provisions of spy facilities at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for monitoring and intercepting calls and chat messages on mobile devices.

PRNigeria gathered that the budgetary allocation in excesses of over N20bn would cover deployments and upgrade of infrastructures for cyber intelligence, independent lawful interception of voice, data and tactical mobile geological platform.

A source confirmed that the intelligence services require the facilities to counter activities of cybercriminals, terrorists and other elements that threaten national security through modern technological tools.

“The facilities for monitoring and interceptions have always been there with the intelligence services, with advancement in technology, the budgetary approval will go a long way in monitoring calls and messages on mobile devices, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Thuraya among other social media platforms,” the source said.

The NIA under Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as Director-General is responsible for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence while the DIA under Major General Samuel Adebayo as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) is responsible for military-related intelligence within and outside the country.