Buhari, wife congratulate Alakija at 70

Buhari, wife congratulate Alakija at 70

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 11:51 pm


Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho Alakija

By Ismaila Chafe

 President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have rejoiced with Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, distinguished business leader and philanthropist on her 70th birthday on July 15, 2021.

In a congratulatory message released on Wednesday in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the president and his wife lauded Alakija for dedicating her resources to humanitarian causes.

They also thanked her for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

According to them, the joyous occasion provides an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to us.

The president also recognised Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

Buhari, on behalf of his family, offered his best wishes to Alakija whom he described as a remarkable Nigerian, praying almighty God to grant her more years of robust health and happiness.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    File: Nigerian Police personnel: Police arrest gunmen in Imo 57 mins ago

    FG approves special Police Service Scheme to enhance IGR
    Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola 1 hour ago

    FG approves construction of 5 road projects worth N309bn for Dangote
    Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kidnap wife of former council chairman in Jigawa
    Gov Yahaya Bello: Commended by World Bank refund of $4.63m surplus funds 2 hours ago

    Refund of $4.63m: Yahaya Bello gets World Bank commendation
    Looting in South Africa 2 hours ago

    Degree of looting, arson in S/Africa unprecedented, says mission
    Speaker of Ogun Assembly, Hon. Oluomo addressing stakeholders during the public hearing on the bill 2 hours ago

    Ogun Speaker defends moves to amend traditional council law
    The arrested sellers of the donkey meat 2 hours ago

    Four arrested in Edo for selling donkey meat
    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (third from right) and the team from Global Oncology (GO). 3 hours ago

    Obasanjo becomes presidential ambassador for cervical cancer