Buhari, wife congratulate Alakija at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have rejoiced with Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, distinguished business leader and philanthropist on her 70th birthday on July 15, 2021.

In a congratulatory message released on Wednesday in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the president and his wife lauded Alakija for dedicating her resources to humanitarian causes.

They also thanked her for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

According to them, the joyous occasion provides an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to us.

The president also recognised Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

Buhari, on behalf of his family, offered his best wishes to Alakija whom he described as a remarkable Nigerian, praying almighty God to grant her more years of robust health and happiness.