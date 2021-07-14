El-Rufai to Buhari: Empower me to use ‘unconventional approach’ to fight bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had asked the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to empower him to fight bandits.

He spoke after receiving the 2020 second quarter security report of the state from Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday at the Government House Kaduna.

The report indicated that a total of 222 people were killed while 774 others were kidnapped by bandits in in various parts of the state in the past three months.

The report also indicated that 8,553 heads of cattle were rustled in the period under review with most stolen from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

According to the report, the 222 deaths resulted from banditry attacks, communal clashes and reprisals across the state.

Reacting to the report, Governor El-Rufai said an unconventional approach is required to enable the state government protect its citizens.

A Government House statement issued after the presentation of the report, quoted the governor as calling on the federal government to empower the state government to make up for the manpower deficit in the security sector.

“The state government must be empowered and supported by the federal government to make up the manpower deficit in the security sector”, the statement quoted the governor.

He added that “citizens who have been affected by crime and insecurity are not interested in the distinctions between the federal and state governments in terms of their powers over security.

‘’As a state government, we have also seen at close quarters how the federal security agencies are limited by manpower deficits.

“There are simply not enough boots on the ground to have credible deployments in most places to protect communities, deter crime and enforce law and order.

‘’An unconventional approach is required to enable us better to protect our communities and we are engaging with the federal government and the leadership of the security agencies on this.”